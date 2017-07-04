Clear Creek community alive with activity | RecordCourier.com

More than 20 home sites at Clear Creek Tahoe, located off Highway 50 in northern Douglas County, have sold since January.

Golf memberships at the Coore & Crenshaw-designed course have surged to nearly 100. The campus-style design will provide amenities guided by architectural scale, focused on sustainability. A wellness and spa facility, tennis courts, family pool, a flume-like water slide that pays homage to Clear Creek Canyon's logging heritage, as well as fairway cabins and the club campus are underway.

With Phase I home site infrastructure nearing completion, private home construction is expected to commence later this summer. Of the 384 sites available within the total development, 268 are designated as custom estate lots and range from .56 to almost five acres. There are also 98 planned cottage lots, each averaging two-thirds of an acre, and 18 units that are part of the clubhouse complex future development plan.

The 1,576-acre site overlooks Jacks Valley.

"Our vision is a simple one: combining physical amenities that carefully complement the natural surroundings and environment to create a stage for a memorable life experience," said Leisha Ehlert, of Castle Hill Partners, the representative of the project's capital partner.

More than half the former Snyder Ranch, 853 acres, including the ridge lines and a alpine meadow have been placed in a permanent conservation easement with the Nature Conservancy.

"Douglas County benefits from some of the lowest property taxes in Nevada," said Ehlert. "And without state or inheritance taxes, California residents, in particular realize a major advantage as they plan their legacy."

Also available to members is Twin Pines, a lake front property located next to Edgewood designed by Bay Area architect Julia Morgan of Hearst Castle renown, the 2,750 square-foot home and guesthouse includes more than 180 feet of sandy beach front, a pier and water sports activities in summer, as well as a convenient gathering point for Clear Creek snow sports enthusiasts to nearby Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Clear Creek Tahoe also offers its members private access to prime fishing and floating in the area. The club contains three on site hiking trails — two that double as mountain biking trails.

For information and to arrange an appointment for a personal visit, go to http://www.ClearCreekTahoe.com, or contact Managing Director David Hutchinson at 208-726-1875.