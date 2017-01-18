Child reported among hurt in Tuesday collision | RecordCourier.com

A child was reported among those injured in a three-vehicle collision at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane on Tuesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened at 3:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the traffic light.

According to Trooper Dan Gordon, two people were helicoptered to Reno for treatment.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and East Fork Fire District rescuers also responded to the wreck, which involved two compact cars and a pickup.

The northbound portion of the highway was down to one lane for several hours after the collision as members of the highway patrol’s Major Incident Response Team investigated the cause of the incident.