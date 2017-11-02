Chichester pirate ship a Halloween attraction

Throughout the Chichester Estates in Gardnerville, spooky decorations and Halloween themed houses welcomed trick-or-treaters Tuesday night. One house in particular had a life size pirate ship in the front yard.

For at least five years Jackie Paris has created the ship with the help of her husband Dean and roommate Ron Imai. It has become a trick-or-treating favorite.

"I always get 'oh you're the pirate house!'" Paris said.

The ship is a 28 and a half foot homemade stage attraction made from shiplap and decorated with treasure chests, rum barrels, pirate skeletons, fog and strobe lights for an added affect.

"I try to keep everything authentic and in the time period," Paris said.

Paris collects pirate artifacts and creates a lot of the props on her own throughout the year.

"We kind of live, breathe and eat Halloween," she said.

Paris said she has always had a passion for pirates and adventure since the 1985 film "The Goonies."

"What kid doesn't like adventure and wanting to find treasure in their home town?" She said. "The Goonies is where my inspiration for it all started."

Paris also has been a pirate performer for 17 years in Renaissance and pirate fairs.

"Once you get into it, you get sucked into the community of it and get to meet a lot of interesting people. It's a lot of fun," she said.

Paris said participating in performances is where the Halloween attraction came from.

"When I moved to Gardnerville, I noticed how many kids come through this area and I wanted to do something for them. I've had nothing but positive responses," she said.

On Halloween night Paris, Dean and Imai dressed up as pirates and boarded the ship to pass out candy and put on performances with different spook levels throughout the night.

"It's a great for the community," Dean said. "It's something both the older and younger can enjoy."