Chautauqua performer joins others at annual Cowboy Festival | RecordCourier.com

This weekend's Genoa Cowboy Festival will allow visitors to experience what Theodore Roosevelt called "the most American thing in America" — Chautauqua.

Chautauqua began in New York, said history buff and Chautauqua actress Kim Copel-Harris of Genoa. It was an adult education movement popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries that focused on bring culture and entertainment to communities.

"Today, we associate the word with living history performances in first person," she said.

Copel-Harris, 52, will perform twice at this weekend's Cowboy Festival — at 2 p.m. Sunday as Candy Dance founder Lillian Virgin Finnegan, and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday as Laura D. Fair, whom she describes as a "fatal mistress."

Fair was married four times, twice divorced and twice widowed by the time she was 33 years-old, Copel-Harris said. While operating the Tahoe House in Virginia City, Fair became the mistress of Alexander Crittenden, a prominent lawyer. Although he was married she eventually followed Crittenden to San Francisco, and after seven years of serving as his mistress she shot him point blank in front of his family.

Fair was sentenced to death by hanging, but in a second trial she pleaded temporary insanity and was found innocent. Following her acquittal the former social climber was shunned.

Copel-Harris said she is fascinated by Fair's life.

"Why, in 1870, under the circumstances, was she sentenced to death and then she got a second trial and was completed acquitted?" she said. "She was oblivious to things that should have been obvious, but she wasn't afraid of anything. I think she was pretty brave."

Copel-Harris started performing in Chautauqua-style in 2010 after volunteering at a National Pony Express Association event in Tahoe.

"I thought 'wouldn't it be fun to get into character while I answer the questions?'" she said.

She's also a volunteer with the Douglas County Historical Society, and while at a joint meeting in Alpine County, she saw Chautauqua artist McAvoy Layne perform as Mark Twain.

"I never, up until that point, got Mark Twain's humor. I wasn't a Mark Twain fan, it wasn't something I was interested in, but from the moment he (Layne) opened his mouth I got the humor," she said. "I walked out of there thinking I'd met the ghost of Mark Twain. What a gift that was."

Copel-Harris said she tries to recreate that experience for her audience.

"I study history, I love history, but how many people do you meet whose love of history was killed in school because of dry history and dates?" she said. "That's why I do it."

The Genoa Cowboy Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. today and runs through Sunday night. In addition to Chatauqua-style performances, the festival features music, food, ranch tours and art shows at various locations throughout town. Other events such as bird walks and stargazing are offered at sites outside of town.

For more information, visit genoacowboyfestival.org.