Celebration of life added to egg-citing hunt | RecordCourier.com

For 4-year-old Emma Guzy, the real surprise of finding Easter eggs is opening one up to discover what's inside.

Emma was among more than 40 children at Trinity Lutheran Childcare Center who rifled the lawns and playground equipment Friday during the center's annual egg hunt.

The school's supervisor and teacher of the Raccoons, Jacque Bertucci, said the Easter Bunny put together and hid more than 700 eggs for the children.

Aside from the egg hunt, Bertucci said students have been learning about the meaning of Easter all week with various activities.

"We tried explaining the meaning of Easter with the eggs," said Bertucci. "The eggs symbolize new life and the resurrection of Jesus Christ."

She said it's fun to provide different activities to help the children understand holidays and why traditions are done the way they are.

Teacher of the Parrots, Samantha Anscott, has been part of the Trinity egg hunt for four years. This year she said spring celebration was part of the Easter festivities.

Two of the activities her kids did was make baskets with baby chicks in them and released butterflies they raised from caterpillars.

"Spring is about new life so we did activities that symbolize life which kind of ties in with Easter and the resurrection and new life of Jesus," said Anscott.

They sang songs including "Jesus is Alive" and a bunny hop song. They also read books about Easter and spring.

"It's really fun to ask them what they've learned. Some will tell you it's about the Easter bunny while others will say things like 'It's when Jesus died but he didn't really die,'" said Anscott. "It's really fun to hear them explain it with their interpretations."

According to 5-year-old Jaelyn Caughron, Easter is when the Easter Bunny hides eggs for children to hunt and take home. Brandon Burdick, 4, and Matthew Axelson, 5, said Easter is about celebrating God.