Casino helps 101-year-old observe birthday

The C.O.D. Casino celebrated its third anniversary Saturday with an all-day celebration in collaboration with the 101st birthday of Paul Harr.

Built in 1911 and vacant since 2003, the C.O.D. Garage was one of the oldest operating commercial garages in the United States and was refurbished into a casino in 2014.

Assistant manager of the casino, Kurt Pierce, said three years is a milestone for the business and has allowed them to develop a relationship with the community.

"It's different than any other casino I've played at," said Ruth Berkely, who has been going to the casino since it opened. "It's fun. They'll let us know when friends are here because they want us to see each other."

Pierce said C.O.D. Casino likes to be involved in the community and show support, like sharing its birthday with a local and regular customer.

In support of Harr's birthday, the casino placed his picture on the flashing billboard outside and on the Oasis system on all the machines in the casino.

Recommended Stories For You

"Paul was grinning from ear to ear when he saw what we had done. He was so proud and full of emotion," said Pierce. "I think it's important for us younger generation to show support and talk to the older because they have some great stories and we could learn a lot from them. Paul is a great guy to talk to and get to know."

Harr has been a Nevada resident since 1958, living in Las Vegas. He relocated to the Carson Valley in 1980 and built a home in Ruhenstroth where he has resided since.

He recently renewed his license and is good to drive for another four years, which he plans to renew again, he said.

"That man gets around, he's amazing," said Berkely, who has known Harr for five years. "He's very sweet and an all-around gentleman."

The double celebration featured grilled hot dogs by graveyard manager of the casino, James Koeing, cake and free play for the guest.

"I love that the casino does stuff like this and they will celebrate an individual like this. This is their third year anniversary and here they are celebrating Paul; it's not all about them," said Berkely.

Pierce said the celebrations they put on allows the community to do something "familyish."

"It gives the community something to get involved in and come together," said Pierce. "We like to show our support and be active in the community."

A car show is set for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the casino, along Esmeralda Avenue. There is no entry fee and registrants receive free play. For information, call the casino, 783-1494.