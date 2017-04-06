Carson Valley Swim Center a Douglas County treasure | RecordCourier.com

Are you taking advantage of one of our most incredible assets right here in Douglas County? The Carson Valley Swim Center, 1600 Highway 88, Minden gears up for the season as its $2.1 million renovation project nears completion. The center was built in 1988 and opened to the public in 1989. According to Shannon Harris, director, most of the major equipment had served its useful life and needed frequent repairs. So, after completing an independent assessment, the decision was made to replace many worn vital pieces of equipment including the HVAC systems, electrical panels, and other plumbing and mechanical components. An extensive upgrade to the lobby and office was added incorporating current ADA and EMS standards thus making the center safer and more accessible to emergency personnel and disabled persons. (Please visit cvswim.com click on "Construction Update" at the top of the page for a detailed description.)

The swim center features two outdoor pools, the main one opening in April and the second, a family pool, opening Memorial Day weekend. Indoors there are four more pools open year-round. The facility is typically open every day of the year except Christmas. This outstanding public resource has managed to keep its use rates affordable to as many people as possible having raised prices only once in the past 12 years. "Drop-in" prices are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors (60+), youth (18 and under), and disabled persons. Money-saving swim cards start at $50 (for adult residents), and there are special discounts for "whole family passes." The center offers swimming and aerobics classes led by trained professionals. Patrons of all abilities and ages are welcome and encouraged to work at their own pace. Each one-hour exercise session is lively, fun and full of variety.

CVSC amenities include water toys, water slides, a 17-foot rock climbing wall, diving board, lap swimming, water walking, swim lessons, and a well-equipped gym, a warm therapy pool, and a kiddie pool with exciting water features for young children. Please come in to check out the Carson Valley Swim Center and bring a swimsuit and towel when you do. Weekend specials include "Family Friday Nights" when people of all ages can swim for just $2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. You won't want to miss "Wild WIBIT Sundays." Everyone's invited to play on the latest inflatable aquatic obstacle course equipment providing entertainment for the whole family from 3-5:40 p.m. at no special charge.

Planning a party, family reunion, or other get together? You may reserve the indoor mezzanine for private functions. The outdoor picnic and BBQ areas are also available to rent starting in June. Your guests will have access to the pools, grass and a volleyball court during your event. The added advantage to celebrating at CVSC are the views of the Carson Valley Range of the Sierra Nevada from both inside and out! Please call with any questions, or to make your reservations for your next gathering 782-8840 and be sure to visit the website, http://www.cvswim.com.

