Carson Valley Pops Orchestra awards annual scholarships | RecordCourier.com

Four young musicians will continue their education with scholarship help from the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra. Awards were issued at the orchestra's spring concert on April 1.

Brandon Dodge, in his fourth year at the University of Nevada, Reno, received a $1,000 scholarship.

Majoring in applied percussion performance, Dodge has been a member of the Rosebud Dance Band for 4-1/2 years as drummer and assistant director. He plays with the Pops Orchestra as needed and has performed with the Mile High Jazz Band, Carson City Symphony, and ensembles in Reno. Dodge plans to pursue a master's degree in either composition or percussion performance with the goal of becoming a versatile and effective musician, composer and possible educator of music.

He serves the community as a youth guide with the Salvation Army and volunteer with the Reno Jazz and Carson City Jazz and Beyond music festivals.

A $600 scholarship went to Katharine "Kat" R. MacMartin, who plans to earn an associate's degree in music at Western Nevada College.

MacMartin has played second violin with the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra since 2012, also helping the orchestra with set-up and clean-up. She also plays second violin with the Carson City Symphony and enjoys playing Irish fiddle music, piano, bass, and guitar. Her community service includes delivering food to needy families during the holidays, cleaning up trash on BLM land, the FEAT walk, and the Scarecrow Festival.

Also awarded is Kacey Lopes, who received a $450 scholarship and plans on majoring in neuroscience at the University of Pittsburgh. Lopes plays violin with Strings in the Schools, Strazz, and the Reno Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestra. In addition, she plays guitar, drums, and flute. She serves the community with the National Honor Society and helps with Toys for Tots and blood drives in addition to volunteering with Future Business Leaders of America.

The final scholarship winner is Nick Rosen, who plans on using his $450 scholarship to major in chemistry at Carleton College in Minnesota. Rosen plays viola with Strings in the Schools, Strazz, and the Carson High School Orchestra. He also has performed with the Carson City Symphony and the Reno Philharmonic Youth Orchestra for the past four years. He has played with the highly-competitive Nevada All-State Orchestra for the past three years and is involved in composing music for solo viola as well as full orchestra.

Rosen is considering going into biochemistry, geochemistry, astrochemistry or medical school. His work with the National Honor Society includes organizing local blood drives, food drives, and coat drives. He also collects data on birds and teaches elementary school students how to identify and preserve wildlife.

The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra is a nonprofit made up of both professional and amateur musicians who donate their time and talent to provide free concerts for Carson Valley.

For information, go to cvpops.org.