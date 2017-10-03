Carson Valley man aided Vegas shooting victims

Douglas High graduate Justin Uhart was working the concert that came under gunfire in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"My co-worker died and got hit in the head, and I had a guy die on me," said Uhart, a 2014 Arizona State University graduate. "I'm a little shook up still, honestly," he said in a Facebook interview with Cronkite News on Monday.

"I plugged a wound of a woman who got hit in the stomach and went to the hospital with her packed in an ambulance," Uhart said. "I was right in the middle of it and not really sure how I'm feeling at the moment."

"I know people that died and can't really get the images out of my head," said Uhart, who also posted on Facebook.

Uhart's mother, Rhonda, said he was shaken by what he saw Sunday night, but that he was uninjured in the attack.

A hotline has been set up for family and friends to check on missing loved ones in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 59 lives on Sunday night.

To report missing people only, call The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Coroner's Office 1-800-536-9488.

Mesquite resident Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was identified as the lone suspect involved in the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday at approximately 10:08 p.m., according to a release issued by Metro on Monday morning. The victims were across the street attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival Country-Western concert when bullets rang out.

Las Vegas Metro breached the hotel room and found Paddock dead.

Douglas County commissioners cancelled a meeting they'd scheduled for Monday afternoon as a result of the shooting.

"In light of the recent shooting in Las Vegas, we believe it is appropriate to cancel and reschedule the special RDA Board meeting today, in respect to the family and friends of the victims," the county said.

Flags were ordered to half staff by President Trump in response to the shooting.

Officials estimated that 527 people were transported to area hospitals as a result of the shooting.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking for anyone with videos or photos concerning the shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI or (800) 225-5324.

LVMPD opened up a family reunification center at its headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd. in Building B.

The identification process of all of the injured and the deceased will take time, so authorities are asking the public for patience.