Carson Valley Days theme “Salute to First Responders” | RecordCourier.com

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club has begun the planning for the 107th year of Carson Valley Days. As with every year, one of the first steps in the planning is selecting the theme for the valley’s largest parade. The parade theme this year is “Salute to First Responders”.

The Carson Valley Days parade will take place on June 10 as part of the annual Carson Valley Days festival which will take place the second weekend of June, the 8th – 11th. Parade entry fees are $75 for commercial entries, $50 for non-commercial entries, and free for children and youth entries.

The club plans to have parade as well as vendor and sponsor applications online at carsonvalley2030.com/ over the upcoming weeks.