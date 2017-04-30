Carson Valley Days Art Show seeks artists | RecordCourier.com

The Carson Valley Art Association is seeking artists for its annual Carson Valley Days Art Show June 9-11. The non-judged show is open to artists from Nevada, adjoining California counties and high school students. Submit art from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 at the CVIC Hall, 1502 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden.

Registration fees are: CVAA members $5 each piece; nonmembers $8 each piece; high school students $4 each piece. A maximum of three entries can be submitted. Entry fees are non-refundable. No new memberships will be processed at receiving.

Art must be framed or gallery-wrapped and wired to hang. No sawtooth hangers, uni-frames, crafts, jewelry or copies of published works will be accepted.

The show opens to the public at 9 a.m. June 9 with a reception at 6 p.m. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11. Artwork must be picked up following the show closing on June 11.

Entry forms will be available at registration or earlier at gadZooks! and East Fork Gallery, both in Gardnerville.

For more information, call Nancy Bargman at 782-7074.