Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase returns Thursday | RecordCourier.com

Wondering what's new in Northern Nevada?

Look no further than the 17th annual Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase, set for 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

"It's an opportunity for our members to get in front of a whole bunch of potential customers in one afternoon and let them know what they're offering," said Chamber Executive Director Bill Chernock. "In many cases, the people who are going to the showcase may have only been here for a few years and don't know things exist. I hear that all the time."

Nearly 100 area businesses and organizations will be on hand for the free event. Several area restaurants will be offering samples and a cash bar will also be available.

Regular attendees such as Killer Salsa, the Chocolate Shoppe and Carson Tahoe Healthcare will be on hand, as well as some new businesses and organizations such as Genoa's Pink House, the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC.

"All of our baseball and soccer players are going to get a treat — to take a picture with Archie (the Aces' mascot) and meet some real athletes," Chernock said.

In addition, every attendee is entered into a raffle and each business participating in the event provides a raffle prize, so "there's a really good chance of winning something," Chernock said. Last year's event drew about 1,400 people. This year's grand prize is a gas grill from Ace Hardware.

"People should definitely come and check it out," Chernock said. "It's just a fun afternoon. It's like a community gathering. People go just to see people and chat. Generally there's just a nice sort of vibe to the whole thing."