Carson Valley celebrates awards gala

The Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Community Recognition Awards Gala on Saturday to recognize community members and organizations who are "doing great things."

The Gala includes a dinner and wine, a silent auction and the recognition of the accomplishments and selflessness of members of the Carson Valley community. Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Bill Chernock said it is important to recognize groups and individuals who do not often receive recognition for their work in the community.

"By holding an event like this, we not only get to honor those particular people and organizations, but we get to remind the community of all of the good things getting done by their friends and neighbors," said Chernock.

Reservations for the event are open until Wednesday. Tickets are $75 per person and the event is from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Among some of the individuals and organizations honored this year are Carson Valley Medical Center, the Suicide Prevention Network, Minden Rotary Club, Kim Smallwood and Bill Hart from Carson Valley Visitors Authority and Renea Louie.

"As a community, it is important to come together to shine a light on our best," Chernock said. "And these folks are our best. And the attention they receive at the event raises their profile and helps them be even more effective in their work in the future."

Recommended Stories For You

Chernock said guests will find the Gala to be time and money well spent.

Tickets can reservced through the chamber, 775-782-8144.