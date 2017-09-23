Carson Valley Boys and Girls Club to host “Fall Affair”

The Carson Valley Clubhouse of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada will host its first "Fall Affair" event on Saturday at the Pink House in Genoa, to raise money for a new clubhouse and to spread awareness about what the club does for the Carson Valley community.

The Boys and Girls Club has been in Western Nevada for 25 years in January and has been in Carson Valley for 10 years and serves 340 children annually.

"We've been in the valley for 10 years and we want to be here for the next 50," said Katie Leao, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada. "We want to say to the Carson Valley community that we are creating future leaders and children who will go on to college and come back to give back to their communities. We are a safe place for kids to go after school to keep them off the streets and out of trouble."

The Carson Valley club provides a safe and positive environment for young community members to go after school, during holidays and summer vacations. The Western Nevada club provides programs to youth in the arts, character and leadership, education and career development, health and life skills and sports, fitness and recreation.

Leao said the Carson Valley club is outgrowing Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, where they are currently based, and needs a new place to keep serving the community.

The Fall Affair fundraiser is an event to showcase what is happening in the community and to get the community engaged in what the Boys and Girls club does, said Leao.

The event will include an Argentinian open flame cooked dinner prepared by celebrity chef Clint Jolly.

Leao said Jolly was eager to help when they begun discussing the fundraiser and he came up with the idea of cooking a fancy Argentinian meal.

Jolly chose Argentinian because the fundraiser will kick off a 12-month trip he is taking around the world to try foods from 12 countries.

Jolly is relying on donations of ingredients for the meal and has started collecting those. He expects the menu to be done in the next couple of weeks.

Dan and Lowis Wray of the Pink House are hosting the event. Leao said the couple was "all over it" when she asked them to host the event.

The Boys and Girls Club is almost to their goal of hosting 150 people and 15 tables at the event. At the event, the community will hear from the Youth of the Year and other speakers who will share their Boys and Girls Club stories.

The Fall Affair begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $150 each and a table of 10 is $1,350. Tickets can be purchased online at http://visitcarsonvalley.org/events/the-fall-affair/ or by phone at (775) 882-8820.