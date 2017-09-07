Carson Valley Arts Council makes music accessible to Douglas County students

The Carson Valley Arts Council continues its concert series this year with plans to bring diverse music and dance performers to schools throughout Douglas County.

The goal of the concert series is to bring music and the arts to students, said Sharon Schelegel, a member of the Carson Valley Arts Council.

Schelegel said with arts programs getting cut in so many schools, the Youth Arts Education program that brings diverse performers into schools is crucial.

The 2017-18 Concert Series will showcase performers from Duetto, who perform pieces from musical theater, as well as classical and opera songs to the Tony Furtado Trio, who perform Americana music on the banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele.

Duetto members Victoria Robertson and Bernardo Bermudez are both trained opera singers who have made it one of their goals to make opera more accessible to a wider audience.

"Our show is very entertaining," said Bermudez. "Hopefully people feel some emotion, but also feel entertained. Our goal is to entertain the audience and educate them and introduce them to other music they have never heard before."

Robertson added that classical music can seem intimidating to people, so Duetto has mixed popular musical theater tunes with exciting operas to allow people to open their minds up to the possibility of exploring opera and classical music.

"We try to break down the intimidation factor," said Robertson. "We select music from tunes that are familiar and audience friendly and then we throw in one or two more serious opera duets."

Duetto's Oct. 6 show is called From "Broadway to Opera" and will be performed at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Tickets for the concert series are being sold at the Carson Valley Arts Council office and online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com. Tickets are free for youth under 18 years old and season tickets are $100 to members of the public and $75 for "Friends of the Carson Valley Arts Council." Three-pack tickets are also available for $60 and $50 for 'Friends of the Carson Valley Arts Council."

All proceeds from ticket sales go into the council's Youth Arts Education Program that brings performers to schools throughout the year.

Currently Schlegel has Minden Elementary School, Douglas High School, Carson Valley Middle School and Sierra Lutheran High School signed up to host performances.

Schelgel said the performances always go over well, with artists often selling out their shows.