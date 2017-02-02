Carson man killed in Luther Pass collision | RecordCourier.com

A Carson City man was killed in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 89 near Luther Pass on Wednesday afternoon

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was northbound near Grass Lake in a Ford F-150 when he drifted off the right shoulder and then overcorrected into the oncoming lane.

The Ford struck the side of a southbound Chevrolet 4500 driven by a 36-year-old Gardnerville man and then into a Subaru that was following the truck.

The driver of the Subaru, a 35-year-old Gardnerville man, and a 72-year-old woman, were taken for treatment as a result of the wreck.

The Chevrolet and F-150 were taken for evidence and vehicle inspections will be done to rule out any mechanical issues, according to the CHP.