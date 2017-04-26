Carson City man who went missing found | RecordCourier.com

A Carson City man who went missing Saturday has been found safe.

Larry Hicks, 74, was reported missing Saturday morning after he failed to return to his Idaho Street home on Friday. Family members reported he had left his home abruptly in a gold 2003 Jeep Rubicon, leaving behind his essential medicines, wallet and cell phone. A Silver Alert was issued Saturday afternoon by public safety. Hicks has a severe medical condition and the family feared he would accidently get himself into a position he couldn't physically get out of.

Carson City Search and Rescue was deployed Saturday to search the rural areas of Carson City and Douglas County, but had to suspend efforts around dusk due to weather.

Hicks was found Saturday evening around 11:30 p.m. after an outdoor enthusiast discovered his vehicle, said Sheriff Ken Furlong. The vehicle had gotten stuck on a knoll in the Carson City hills and Hicks was unable to free the vehicle to drive away.

"As a result of the media coverage, an off-roading enthusiast from California contacted our dispatch center and was able to provide specific coordinates to get assistance," Furlong said.

Once contacted, a Carson City Sheriff deputy immediately responded to Hicks' location to transport him off the hill and to a waiting ambulance at the bottom.

"My kudos to Deputy Chris Rivera who did an outstanding job and made a beeline to recover the gentleman," Furlong said. "Without his help or the help of Search and Rescue, the Aerosquad as well as the media and an alert outdoorsman, we may not have been able to get to Hicks in time."

Hicks remains in the hospital, Furlong said.