Carson City man killed in crash near Mount Rose Highway | RecordCourier.com

The identity of a Carson City man killed Thursday by a runaway trailer on I-580 near the Mount Rose Highway has been released.

Filipe Segura, 63, was killed after a utility trailer hit his vehicle. The Nevada Highway Patrol investigation revealed that a white 2007 International Truck was towing a utility trailer going southbound on I-580 near Mount Rose Highway around 8:57 a.m., when the trailer became unhitched. The trailer moved uncontrolled across several southbound lanes and then started travelling north on the southbound lanes because of high winds and downhill grade of the road.

Segura was driving a white 2004 Oldsmobile Alero southbound about a mile back from the International Truck, and was unable to avoid the trailer, hitting the rear of it. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Karen Garretson of the Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed or has any information related to the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Garretson at 775-687-9600 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us regarding NHP case #170400459.