Candy Dance poster features Minden artist

For the second time this decade, Minden artist Don Fotine is the artist for the annual Candy Dance Arts & Crafts poster.

Fotine drew the art for the 2012 poster, which featured the Trimmer barn.

This year's poster features a painting of the Genoa Town Hall, where volunteers will be selling nearly 3,100 pounds of candy this weekend.

Fotine operated a full-service ad agency until he moved to Minden in 1990.

"I've actually been painting professionally since 1970 providing commercial art to clients throughout the United States," he said. "In 1990, arriving in Minden, I started painting material that related more to fine art."

Fotine has 16 awards and awards of merit for marketing excellence from the Southern California Sales and Marketing Council, three national awards from Builder Magazine and the Institute for Residential Marketing, and to date, 57 awards in the fine art field.

Founded in 1919, the annual celebration originally paid to install and power streetlights. The dance continues on Saturday, with a few tickets still available online.

The arts and crafts fair started in 1974 and has grown to more than 300 artisan booths in the town on Saturday and Sunday.

With an estimated 30,000 visitors over the two days, all roads entering Nevada's oldest settlement will be closed this weekend.

Parking will be available for $5 on Jacks Valley Road at the Genoa Cemetery, along Genoa Lane and on Foothill Road south of town.

The arts and crafts fair is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Town roads reopen 7 p.m. both nights.