Canadian hiker found dead near Tahoe Rim Trail
September 5, 2017
A Canadian hiker walking the Tahoe Rim Trail was found dead near his campsite on Monday morning.
Gordon Yorke was last heard from 7:27 a.m. Aug. 25 when friends received a ping from a device he was carrying.
They reported him missing after failing to hear from him for a few days.
On Monday search and rescue teams from Douglas and El Dorado counties aided by a California Highway Patrol helicopter scoured the trail.
He was found near his tent at around noon.
Yorke planned to cover 12-15 miles a day, according to a post on Facebook about his disappearance.
Recommended Stories For You
His last supply pickup was in Tahoe City, which he missed.