Business Council celebrates 25 years at issues conference

The Business Council of Douglas County is celebrating 25 years at this year's Critical Issues Conference from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The conference will tackle issues facing the community as it moves past the economic recession.

Conference attendees will hear from leaders who will share what risks and challenges might face the community in the future. Speakers include Sam Shad of Nevada NewsMakers, who will guide attendees through the day; Bryan Davis, director of marketing at Edgewood Companies; Nicholas Breaux, regional vice president of marketing at Harrah's/Harvey's; Andrew Strain, regional vice president of Vail/Heavenly resorts and Larry Werner, county manager Douglas County.

Baker Hughes, from General Electric, also will hold a panel discussion on what the company is doing to embrace the next generation of employees.

The Douglas County Business Council is a non-profit association of business owners and industry leaders that have worked in the area. The council writes a weekly update on relevant topics, government meetings, votes, pending projects and hard-hitting news.

At the conference, seven Douglas County businesses will be honored as the spotlight award winners.

"Business Council members near and far are convening for this special 25 year celebration of the strongest alliance of the most successful and innovative business sectors that support the local economy and community," said the Business Council in a press release.

Tickets to the event, at the Carson Valley Inn, are $65 per person. Individuals can register for the event by email at Info@BCDouglasCounty.org or by phone at 775-782-6715.