Bubbles pop with a message at remembrance walk

Hundreds of bubbles glistened over Heritage Park on Saturday during the 11th annual Walk in Memory, Walk for Hope.

The bubbles represented life, hope and dreams.

"Once your bubble is launched out into the world, it only has a certain lifespan before it bursts. Like the bubble, our lives can also be fleeting and fragile. As we grow in awareness, we realize how precious our existence is. Bubbles also represent hopes and dreams. No doubt you've experienced 'having your bubble burst.' We all have, but that doesn't mean you stop and quit. After all, what's the first thing you do after those bubbles pop in the air? You blow more bubbles," read a note on the bubble containers which were handed out during the event.

The Suicide Prevention Network puts on the annual remembrance walk for people to recognize those lost to suicide and promote awareness.

The message of the day was "to not give up."

Gardnerville resident and Para-bobsled medalist, Steven Jacobo ,26, spoke at the walk about his life and obstacles as a paraplegic.

Jacobo became paralyzed after a 2013 skiing accident that resulted in severe spinal cord damage.

"If you want things to get better then you have to make them better," said Jacobo. "Things don't just happen, you have to want it."

Keala Wallace, a senior at Douglas High School and a Psi Mu Sigma member, said she was walking for a family friend and to help spread awareness.

"Psi Mu Sigma is basically an AP psychology club that tries to help prevent suicide by using what we learn in class. We try to make people aware of mental illness and the link between suicide so we can prevent it and save lives," said Wallace.

Suicide Prevention Network program coordinator Alisa Merino said suicide is the second-leading cause of death among teens.

"The first step toward change is awareness," said Merino. "It's good to see so many teen groups here participating."

Douglas High School teacher Karen Lamb walked in remembrance with her leadership class.

"Thank you for being here today," Lamb told her class. "It's some pretty amazing stuff to be a part of."

Representatives from the community, health professionals, family members and friends of loved ones lost to suicide walked from Heritage Park, down 395 to the COD Casino and back then came together to fill the sky with bubbles as the day's finale.

"As you blow your bubbles, think of a hope or dream you want for yourself or someone else, someone struggling perhaps," Debbie Posnien, Suicide Prevention Network executive director said. "Look up and see the beautiful colors of the bubbles. Just like the bubbles, we are colorful, and if your bubble pops, it's OK because we are going to blow more."

The Suicide Prevention Network is a nonprofit agency located in Douglas County, that provides the resources to receive help, hope, comfort, understanding and support in a confidential environment.

Suicide Prevention Network is located at 1625 State Route 88, Suite 203, Minden. For more information or to register for the walk visit http://www.nvsuicideprevention.org or call 783-1510.