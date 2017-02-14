Broken water line fills home with water | RecordCourier.com

As if rescuers hadn’t seen enough flooding over the weekend, on Monday they responded to a Clapham Lane home filled with water.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies went to the home for a welfare check on the residence to find water pouring from the home’s doors.

On entry, they found the house full of water and black mold, prompting a hazardous materials call.

“Due to possible mold issues the East Fork Haz Mat unit was called for additional protective clothing so that personnel could search the inside of the home,” East Fork Battalion Chief Scott Fraser said. “Prior to entering the home the elderly person was located at a care facility in Reno.”

Fraser said it appeared a water line in the ceiling had broken at some point and that the water had been leaking for some time.

“With no life safety threat East Fork units were released and the scene turned over to sheriff’s deputies,” he said.