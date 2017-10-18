Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada Carson Valley Torch Club holds annual Halloween Lemonade Stand

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada's Carson Valley Torch Club is holding its annual Halloween Lemonade Stand at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, 701 Long Valley Road in Gardnerville from 3:30-6 p.m. Friday. All proceeds will benefit the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

Melissa Scaramella, program coordinator for the Carson Valley Clubhouse, said Torch Club is a leadership group and service club for boys and girls ages 10 and up, to help to meet the special character development needs of younger adolescents at a critical stage in their lives, giving members a foundation of good character, leadership, accountability, and integrity. Torch Club members elect officers and work together to implement projects in four focus areas: service to Club and community, education, health and fitness, and social recreation.

"Carson Valley Community Food Closet provides dinners to those in need during the holiday season," Scaramella said. "They serve over 1,000 families during Thanksgiving and Christmas, so this is the perfect time for us to help."

The Halloween Lemonade Stand will feature lemonade, water and sweet treats for sale. Once the funds are tallied, the 12 Torch Club members will decide on a list of items to purchase. When their shopping is complete, they will drop off their donation to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

Carson Valley Community Food Closet is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing food to qualifying residents in Douglas County. Basic commodities are provided on a monthly basis to participants to supplement their food supply. Last month, Carson Valley Community Food Closet served 777 Douglas County residents with 21,756 meals. The Food Closet has been serving Douglas County, NV since 1989 providing assistance with groceries to those in need.

For more information, contact Melissa Scaramella at melissas@bgcwn.org.