Book sale planned at CVIC Hall

The Douglas County Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library invite you to their fall book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12.

A members-only preview sale for Friends of the Library members will take place today, from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10. You are welcome to join the Friends at the door to take advantage of this special sale and receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases. The book sale is held at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave., Minden. Along with thousands of used books, children's books, DVDs, music CDs and audio books will be individually priced collectible books. Proceeds support the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library and the Douglas County Public Library Foundation. For more information, connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 782-9841.

Animal Rehabilitation Basics

On the third Wednesday of each month, Dr. Dawn Gleason teaches a class for pet parents on Animal Rehabilitation at the Douglas County Senior and Community Center on Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. In addition to being a licensed veterinarian, she is the owner of Life Quality Pet Care, a specialized mobile veterinary service based in Minden and Gardnerville. Dr. Gleason is also a certified veterinary acupuncturist and animal rehabilitation practitioner for both dogs and cats. Life Quality Pet Care services include rehabilitation therapy, laser therapy, acupuncture, geriatric pet care, pain management (animals are good at masking their discomfort), in-home hospice care and when required, at-home euthanasia.

The two-hour class shows how animal rehabilitation can benefit your beloved pets by helping them regain mobility, build strength, and prevent injury to improve the quality of their lives. Presentation of information, discussion of simple steps to help animals feel better plus demonstrations of several exercises you can do at home with them are included. The next class is on Nov. 15 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $20, and pre-enrollment is much appreciated but not mandatory. Please call 782-5500. Learn more about Dr. Gleason on her websites at http://www.lifequalitypetcare.com and rehabpet.com/dogs-cats-and-pain-oh-my, and like her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LQPetCare.

Old Time Pie Baking Contest

On Nov. 4 Douglas County Historical Society is hosting a pie baking contest. The theme is fall pies of apple, pumpkin or pecan. You do the baking and pay $5 each to enter them into the contest (maximum of three pies per contestant). The DCHS judges them and awards ribbons for the best. The remaining slices of entered pies are sold to those in attendance to benefit the historical society. Now doesn't that sound like fun? Applications are available at the museum or online at http://www.HistoricNV.org. Judging starts at 11 a.m. at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 1477 US Highway 395 N., Gardnerville. For information, applications and instructions, call 782-2555. First Saturday offers free admission to the museum and cultural center.