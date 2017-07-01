Body of apparent accident victim found lying by north Douglas roadside | RecordCourier.com

Authorities are seeking to learn

the identity of a man whose body was found lying in a northern Douglas County road early Saturday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to Fremont Street and Johnson Lane at 5 a.m. to find that the victim appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and sustained severe trauma, which resulted in his death.

NHP Trooper Dan Gordon said the man appears to be of Hispanic or Filipino decent, approximate age between late teens and early twenties.

Investigator Leland Love of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team are investigating this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is asked to contact either Love at 782-6299 or llove@douglasnv.us DCSO case No. 17SO-19545 or Hildebrand at 775-687-9617 dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us regarding case No. 170700025