Body cameras go before county commissioners | RecordCourier.com

Body cameras for Douglas deputies will cost county taxpayers $241,200 to implement and $152,200 a year to operate, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners will be asked how they want to foot the bill for the cameras mandated by Nevada legislators in the last session.

Starting July 1, 2018, all uniformed peace officers in Nevada, who conduct enforcement or investigation, must wear a body camera.

In order to pay for the cameras, the law allows county commissioners to increase the 911 telecommunications surcharge from a quarter to $1 per line, which would raise $508,000.

Voters approved a 25-cent tax initiative to implement the emergency 911 system in 1990.