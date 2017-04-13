BLM seeking resource coucil nominations | RecordCourier.com

Nominations are being sought for the panel that advises the Bureau of Land Management on land issues in the Sierra Front and Northwestern Great Basin.

There are seven openings on the area's Resource Advisory Council, which consists of 10-15 members.

In addition to a member of the public at large, the BLM is also seeking a livestock permittee, a state agency representative, a native American and experts on energy and minerals, the environment and wildlife and a member of academia.

Nominees must be residents of the counties of Washoe, Humboldt, Pershing, Churchill, Storey, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral and Carson City.

Residents may nominate themselves or others to serve.

All nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee's qualifications.

Nominations should be made on the appropriate nomination form, which is available at any BLM office, or on the internet at https://on.doi.gov/2otqGN6. Nominees must be a resident of Nevada

The councils meet several times a year and provide advice and recommendations to the Secretary of the Interior, through the BLM district managers and the state director, on management of the public lands within the council's geographic area. There is also a meeting of all three Nevada councils held once a year.

Completed nominations for the Sierra Front-Northwestern Great Basin council positions should be mailed to: Lisa Ross, BLM Carson City District Office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701.

They may also be emailed to lross@blm.gov. Nominations are due May 26.