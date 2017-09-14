Paisley Marie DeWitt

Yerington residents Coddie Rae Lemos and Ryan DeWitt are parents to a daughter, Paisley Marie DeWitt, born August 14, 2017 at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Paisley weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces at birth.

Hudson william Martin

Wellington residents Alysa and Clinton Martin are parents to a son, Hudson William Martin, born Augst 16, 2017 at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Hudson weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

Roman Zander Kelley

Gadnerville residents Allisa and Karl Kelley Jr. are parents to a son, Roman Zander Kelley, born August 20, 2017 at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Roman weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce at birth.