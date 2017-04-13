births | RecordCourier.com

Liliana Alexandra Rose Kluever

Minden residents Madison Fellows and Zackery Kluever are parents to a daughter, Liliana Alexandra Rose Kluever, born March 24, 2017, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Liliana weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces at birth.

Kaelahni Elias Jim

Gardnerville resident Tatyana Jim is parent to a son, Kaelahni Elias Jim, born March 24, 2017, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Kaelahni weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces at birth.

Jensen Dean Fleming

Gardnerville residents Kandice and Jesse Fleming are parents to a son, Jensen Dean Fleming, born March 27, 2017, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Jensen weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces at birth.

Elia Aurora Uribe

Yerington residents Jeanne McDarment and Elvis Uribe are parents to a daughter, Elia Aurora Uribe, born March 27, 2017, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Elia weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces at birth.

Zoey Ann Fliegal

Gardnerville residents Amanda and Kirk Fliegal are parents to a daughter, Zoey Ann Fliegal, born March 28, 2017, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Zoey weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.