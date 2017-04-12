births | RecordCourier.com

births
April 12, 2017
Owen Hayes Freeman
Gardnerville residents Kathrine and Paul Freemon are parents to a son, Owen Hayes Freemon, born March 8, 2017, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Owen weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces at birth.
Marcos Ismael Mata
Yerington residents Crystal Rodrigues and Ricardo Mata Padilla are parents to a son, Marcos Ismael Mata, born March 12, 2017, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Marcos weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounces at birth.
Melody Rose Green
Gardnerville residents Kristy Estes and Jakob Green are parents to a daughter, Melody Rose Green, born March 15, 2017, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. Melody weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces at birth.