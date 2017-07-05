Bench placed in Gardnerville in honor of longtime resident | RecordCourier.com

Main Street Gardnerville dedicated another bench along Highway 395 as part of its downtown beautification efforts.

Family and friends along with the group's board of directors gathered in front of the Overland Restaurant for the short dedication event on June 21.

The bench, in honor of Garry D. Stone, was donated by Stone's wife Carol and his family.

Stone was a native Nevadan who led a lifetime of service in Douglas, Pershing and Washoe counties.

He served as a Douglas County commissioner and was a federal water master for 28 years.

All five of his children and many of his grandchildren were in attendance for the dedication. They said the view of the Sierra Nevada from the bench would have made Stone happy.

The group hopes that their bench project will eventually stretch the length of Main Street.

Thanks to sponsorships, several benches occupy the downtown district.

The benches are sponsored by a service group, business, individual or family. Each will have a plaque affixed to it, honoring the service club, business, individual or family.

For information about the bench program, call 775-782-8027, or go to http://mainstreetgardnerville.org/projects/.