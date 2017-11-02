Basketball hoop shoot just around the corner; set your clocks back

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks' annual basketball Hoop Shoot contest is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Douglas County Community Center. Children between the ages of 8 and 13 as of April 1, are invited to participate.

Registration gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with the first age group starting at 6 p.m. There are six different divisions; winners of each will compete at the District contest in Reno on Saturday, Jan. 20. State finals will follow in Hawthorne on Feb. 17.

The Douglas County Community Center is located at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. Questions about the Elks' Hoop Shoot can be directed to coordinator Gary Wendt at 775-265-6136.

Fall book sale

The fall Book Sale to benefit the Douglas County Public Library (DCPL) will be held the weekend of Nov. 11-12 at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Avenue in Minden.

The Friends of the DCPL and the DCPL Foundation host the sale. A special members-only preview for Friends of the Library will be held on Friday, Nov. 10 from 4-7 p.m. The sale is open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone can join (or renew a membership to) the Friends of the DCPL at the door to attend Friday's pre-sale and receive the Friends' 10 percent discount on all book sale purchases.

Lots of gently used books, audio books, DVDs and music CDs will be available. There will also be individually priced collectible books for sale.

Proceeds from the book sale benefit lake and valley library programs for children, teens, and adults and help purchase needed materials.

Questions can be directed to the DCPL at 775-782-9841, or find them online at http://www.douglas.lib.nv.us.

Library's 'First Saturday of the Month' family movie

The Minden library screens the PG-rated live-action film "Beauty and the Beast" at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Friends of the DCPL, this event is free and popcorn will be served.

The valley branch of the DCPL is located at 1625 Library Lane in Minden.

Time to "Fall back"

Daylight Saving Time officially ends this Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 am, so be sure and turn those clocks back one hour at bedtime on Saturday night.