Aviation Roundup will showcase U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other performances

Minden-Tahoe Airport's Aviation Roundup invites aviation enthusiasts and their families to come feast their eyes on the numerous exhibits and attractions Saturday and Sunday. The event will showcase the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and their F-16 Fighting Falcons along with other performances and displays on the ground.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will also take to the sky to perform. The group is world-renowned for their canopy relative and free fall demonstrations. The U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Tac Demo team will also take to the sky to display their tactical maneuverability and the capabilities. Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys will show off the "world's smallest airport" in a demonstration.

The World War II fighter, "Man O' War" will also be at the airport for the Aviation Roundup, available for rides. The riders will have the opportunity to select the route with the pilot in the air. They will also have the opportunity to take special photos in the air and on the ground.

On the ground, the Snoke-n-Thunder Jet Truck will show off their jet powered truck and Precision Exotics will offer rides for purchase on their Ferrari F 430 and Lamborghini Gallardo.

"Its fun for different people," said Jordan Hanhilammi from the Herb Gillen Agency, a group part of organizing the event. "Its great for aviation enthusiasts, military people, historical enthusiasts and for families and kids. It gives them a chance to see this stuff up close."

Hanhilammi said the event is not for profit and all ticket proceeds go back into the community.

There is a range of tickets available for purchase, including the Flightline Lounge option that includes an exclusive Air Show experience with a catered lunch, reserved seating, a shaded tent and private restrooms. There are also general admission tickets and family passes available. Tickets are available online and at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.

For information go to http://www.AviationRoundup.com or call the airport at 775-782-9871.