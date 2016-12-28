Attorney General: Conflict makes private background checks unenforceable | RecordCourier.com

An initiative requiring that people obtain background checks for private party firearm transfers is unenforceable, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

On Wednesday, the office issued an opinion saying residents wouldn’t be required to comply with the act until the issue is resolved.

“The Douglas County Sheriff is advising its citizens that they may proceed with private party firearm sells and transfers as they did prior to the passing of ballot question No. 1,” Undersheriff Paul Howell said Wednesday.

Howell said the Sheriff’s Office has received several inquiries regarding the requirements included in Question No. 1, which was approved by Nevada voters in November.

“To summarize the AG opinion, the Act is not enforceable and therefore citizens are excused from compliance with the Act until the issues identified in the opinion are remedied,” Howell said.