Assistant county manager resigns

Forty-four days after becoming assistant county manager, Bradley Hurley resigned from the post.

Hurley was hired last month and started on Sept. 18. His resignation was confirmed on Tuesday.

He filled in for Douglas County Manager Larry Werner at the Oct. 19 commissioners meeting in Stateline.

"Probation periods are an opportunity for both the employee and the employer to determine if the relationship is a good fit," Werner said on Tuesday.

Hurley, a seven-year Topaz Ranch Estates resident, was previously the information technology officer for the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center located near Bridgeport. Hurley went to work for the center in 2010 and has been IT officer since Dec. 22, 2013.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, who retired in 2009. During his career, Bradley was the recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal with second award, the Navy Achievement Medal with forth award for outstanding meritorious service and performance of duty.

Hurley holds a bachelors of science degree in multidisciplinary studies from Grantham University. He is an alumnus of the Graduate School Executive Potential Program, which he completed in June 2013.

Previously the assistant county manager and chief financial officer was a dual role. Douglas County commissioners added the new position, which separated the two roles into the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget. Eight people were screened for the $105,000 a year job. Hurley and Genoa Town Manager Phil Ritger were the finalists.