Are you a follower of Jesus? Do you have faith in God? If so, what is the evidence of your faith and how do people know you love the Lord?

Unfortunately, I have met some people who claim to be a Christian but their life shows little evidence of it. It making me wonder; what good is their professed faith? Evangelist and Pastor Greg Laurie says; "There will be three surprises in heaven, first, a lot of the people we thought would be there won't be there, second, a lot of the people we never thought would be there will be there, and thirdly, we will be there." Of course he says that with a bit of humor, but I am amazed how many say I'm a Christian but we see little to no evidence of their faith. How can they count on everlasting life?

2 Corinthians 5:17 says; "…Anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun!" (NLT)

When you trust in Jesus, God begins a work of newness in your life and the old ways should be passing away. Now you are a new creation that's made to represent God by how you live, like when Zacchaeus, a tax collector, trusted in Christ and told Jesus; "I will give half my wealth to the poor, Lord, and if I have cheated people on their taxes, I will give them back four times as much!" (Luke 19:8)

There was evidence that something changed in Zacchaeus' life, he wanted to make things right and do what was right in the sight of God and people. So every believer should have evidence in their life that confirms their faith but too many say; "I'm a Christian, I believe in Jesus" yet their lifestyle is just like an unbeliever. They party with the best of them, they rip people off, they lie, they have the same morals as the world and they treat others poorly. I wonder; "What's wrong with this picture?"

If you're really a Christian, there should be evidence to back it up. Like when Zacchaeus came to faith, he was a dishonest man but after his conversion he made restitution and made things right. He really was a new creation.

The world is watching to see if this faith in Christ is real and it only sees real faith in someone who lives by faith. I like what the Apostle Peter says concerning this; "Live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day he visits us." (1 Peter 2:12 NIV) Peter says, your lifestyle should show your faith, and if there are accusations against you, it should be because of your faith and not because of your hypocrisy.

I think every Jesus follower should examine themselves asking; What does the world see in me that says I'm a Jesus follower? And; "What is the evidence of my faith?"

Pastor Rich Lammay of High Sierra Fellowship is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.