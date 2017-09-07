Annual ‘Bunko for Breast Cancer’ set

Oct. 14 is "Bunko for Breast Cancer," an event that sells out every year, so you'll want to register right away. The early bird fee is $30 a player (through Sept. 30) after then, it is $35. Contact Pamela Litka, bunko4breastcancer@ge.com. The fundraiser will be at Carson Valley Inn's TJ's Corral starting at 5 p.m., 1627 Highway 395, Minden. With this change to an outdoor venue, please dress accordingly. Your chance of winning Bunco is 1:12.

In the United States, a woman's chance of being diagnosed with invasive breast cancer is about 1 in 8 women. These odds and the women they affect are the reason GE has hosted "Bunko for Breast Cancer" since 2004 and donating over $229,000 in support of the cause.

All proceeds benefit direct patient support through the Carson Tahoe Cancer Resource Center.

Important: Phone, mail and email registration will not be accepted. You must register online with credit card or an electronic check. If you sign up as a single player, we will place you on a team. All players wishing to play together must register together in teams of four people. Registration is first-come-first-served so hurry and sign up now.

Come on Let's Turkey Trot

Announcing the first Carson Valley Turkey Trot 5k walk/run on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23. Sponsors are needed to help make this event a success. With sponsorships starting at just $100, you can help raise funds to feed families and four-legged friends in our community. Through your sponsorship, you have an opportunity to share your name and logo plus details about your business with other "giving" members of our community. The run/walk starts at Minden Park at 8:30 a.m. All ages are welcome to join in the Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk.

The fastest finishers in each age category receive medals. Plus, there are prizes for those who have fun with it and come in costume or dress as a team with a theme. Feel free to bring your leashed dog to accompany you as long as your furry friend is dog and child-friendly. To become an event sponsor, a participant in the run/walk or a volunteer to help at the event at please see the website admin@carsonvalleycommunityfoodcloset.org. Hosted by Main Street Minden, proceeds benefit Carson Valley Community Food Closet and Douglas Animal Welfare Group.

Oktoberfest

Remember this Sunday is the annual Carson Valley Sertoma Oktoberfest at Heritage Park. Oktoberfest is free and fun for the whole family. There will be German "bier" featuring special Oktoberfest brews. There is something for everyone at this event including concession stands offering delicious German food, crafters displaying their wares, sing alongs and dancing to the live music of the Gruber Family German band. Fun contests, and games will be provided for the kids.

Christensen Automotive and Cottonwood Creek Horse Boarding are the proud sponsors of Oktoberfest. Food may be purchased from noon-4:30 p.m. Music is 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Don't miss the fun!

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com