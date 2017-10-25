Angel Acosta-Gasca identified as Gardnerville man killed in Red Lake wreck

Gardnerville resident Angel Acosta-Gasca was identified as the man killed in a collision off Red Lakes Road in Alpine County on Oct. 16.

Alpine County authorities released Acosta-Gasca's name on Wednesday.

The collision occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at Red Lake Curve just west of Hope Valley.

Acosta-Gasca was eastbound in a Toyota Highlander when for some reason he crossed into the path of an oncoming Freightliner truck.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

Highway 88 was closed until just past noon as both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Recommended Stories For You

The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.