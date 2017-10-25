Angel Acosta-Gasca identified as Gardnerville man killed in Red Lake wreck
October 25, 2017
Gardnerville resident Angel Acosta-Gasca was identified as the man killed in a collision off Red Lakes Road in Alpine County on Oct. 16.
Alpine County authorities released Acosta-Gasca's name on Wednesday.
The collision occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at Red Lake Curve just west of Hope Valley.
Acosta-Gasca was eastbound in a Toyota Highlander when for some reason he crossed into the path of an oncoming Freightliner truck.
The two vehicles collided head-on.
Highway 88 was closed until just past noon as both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.