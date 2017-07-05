Alpine vaccination clinic July 18 | RecordCourier.com

Alpine County's annual vaccination and licensing clinic will be offering multi-year dog licenses 4-6 p.m. July 18.

Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will be joining with the county to offer a variety of vaccinations, including rabies, DHPP, FVRCP, FELV, bordatella and rattlesnake.

New licenses of up to three years will be available for those who bring proof of a rabies vaccination.

The clinic will be at the Eastern Alpine Fire Station 91, located at 50 Diamond Valley Road.

For more information, call 530-694-2231 or email chris@alpineso.com