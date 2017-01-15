Alpine County declares local emergency | RecordCourier.com

Alpine County supervisors declared a state of local emergency on Friday due to torrential rain, snow, flooding, landslide, and avalanche conditions commencing on Jan. 7 and possibly continuing for several days.

The Alpine County Board of Supervisors declared the emergency after it received a briefing from county staff.

The emergency declaration will allow county staff to more efficiently start the process of recovery and rebuilding of County infrastructure if needed, and to more efficiently address any safety concerns throughout the county.