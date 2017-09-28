Alpine Aspen Festival is Oct. 7-8

The fourth annual Alpine Aspen Festival is Oct. 7 and 8 in Hope Valley. Two local, nonprofit organizations, the Alpine Watershed Group and Friends of Hope Valley, host the Alpine Aspen Festival to celebrate Alpine County's fall colors, natural environment, and dynamic history.

Live music, guest speakers, and booths at the festival location on Blue Lakes Road, is available or visitors may sign up for one of the many activities and workshops with local experts. Space is limited.

The festival welcomes families and is also dog-friendly.

Visit http://www.AspenFest.org for details and to sign up for an activity.

All proceeds from the festival benefit the Alpine Watershed Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and enhance Alpine County's watersheds for future generations.