A Gardnerville man could be facing a year for battery of an officer

A Gardnerville man admitted to the charge of battery on a police officer in court on Tuesday morning.

Daniel W. Henry, 30, was arrested for disturbing the peace, battery on an officer and resisting a public officer on Aug. 5.

Officers were dispatched to McDonald's in Minden on a report of an intoxicated male. According to reports, Henry was rolling around in the parking lot.

Henry was then located at the Sonic in Minden while he was attempting to flee. Officers chased Henry and took him to the ground.

According to reports, Henry and an officer got into a fight. Henry also resisted handcuffs and shouted at the officers. Officers contact tased the male on the upper left back shoulder. Henry, who was around 300 pounds, according to reports, continued to resist officers and injured an officer in the process.

Henry is facing a maximum of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. He will also be required to pay restitution to the injured officer, though the court was unsure how much it would be.