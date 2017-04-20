A bounty of books, movies, and trees | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas County Library's Spring Book Sale is being held this weekend at Minden's CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave. In addition to hundreds of hardcover, paperback, and audio books, many DVDs and CDs will be available.

The members-only preview sale starts today from 4-7 p.m. and is open to Friends of the Douglas County Library. Memberships can be renewed at the door and Friends of the Library receive a 10 percent discount on all book sale purchases. The public sale is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

The mission of the Friends is to help promote and support the local library. Membership fees expand and enhance the numerous valuable programs and projects that benefit our community. Some areas that have benefitted from the Friends' support include the summer reading challenge for children and teens, teen game nights, expansion of the library's technology resources and library staff development.

Saturday cinema at the Minden library

"Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (not rated) is this weekend's film feature in the Douglas County Library's meeting room.

This comedy/drama stars James Stewart, Jean Arthur and Claude Rains. The film was nominated for numerous Oscars and won for "Best Writing/Original Story" in 1940.

"Cool Hand Luke" (PG) screens next Saturday, April 29. This movie stars Paul Newman and George Kennedy, who won the "Best Actor in a Supporting Role" Oscar in 1968 for his performance as the character Dragline.

Saturday movies play at 10:30 a.m. and the library offers free coffee and treats to enhance the viewing experience.

For more information about these and other events and services at the Douglas County Library, visit http://www.douglas.lib.nv.us or call the Minden library at 775-782-9841.

Thankful for trees

Arbor Day is April 28. The Arbor Day Foundation is a non-profit education and conservation organization that encourages people to "plant, nurture, and celebrate trees."

The foundation's "Tree City USA" program "provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees."

The town of Gardnerville was recently named a Tree City for the 15th year in a row, and the town of Genoa has been named a Tree City for the second consecutive year. These designations were achieved through an application process and each town's dedication to meeting the four standards required for the recognition: A tree board/department, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry program with an annual budget at or above $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

This year's Arbor Day celebration in Gardnerville will be held April 28 at Heritage Park. Organizers and scouting troop members will plant two trees in the park. The event gets underway at approximately 3:45 p.m.

For their Arbor Day festivities, the town of Genoa will give presentations to local schoolchildren. Arbor Day also marks the start the town's 2017 Cowboy Festival weekend.

Several years ago, we cut down three large trees in our back yard because of disease. Over the past wet winter, we lost three more due to wind. We miss the shade, structure, and balance that the trees provided, and it's our mission this spring to replenish the empty space with more beautiful specimens.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.