6th annual 1 Act Play Festival showing for two weekends

Douglas High School's Drama club is hosting the 6th annual "1 Act play Festival" for two weekends in beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Five student play writers and directors will showcase their skills during the festival for a chance to represent the school at the Northern Nevada Thespian Festival in January.

Their plays will be adjudicated in order to win a spot at the Northern Nevada Thespian Festival and the top two plays chosen there will move on to the State Thespian Festival in Las Vegas. DHS Drama has had two plays move on to the state level in the last five years.

The Nevada Thespians is a chapter of the International Thespian Society, an honor society sponsored by the Education Theatre Association. The association is committed to the advancement of educational theatre and sponsors Thespian Festivals, conferences, theatre workshop, opportunities, and college auditions and scholarships for students.

The following plays will be adjudicated at the festival:

"Have You Heard?" directed by Brittnei Rollins and Cheyenne Roy

Have You Heard? Everybody knows a secret. Some keep them quiet. Others let them loose. Some make them larger than life. Secrets, lies, and rumors are the subject of Have You Heard? Follow what happens in a school when rumors and secrets spin out of control. What makes a secret more powerful: When it's the truth? Or when it's a lie?

"Limbo," directed by Ann Keasling

With age comes many things; wisdom, retirement to sunny Florida, realization, a sudden and intense interest in golf, and loss. Loss of one's mobility, wit, memories. John O'Brien's Limbo takes us to a garden filled with nostalgia as three daughters reminisce about life with their father whose lights are dimming slowly but surely.

"Sigourney," directed and written by Willard Franklin

At its heart, it's a coming-of-age dark comedy about moving on. On the surface, it's a chaotic portrayal of a collapsing friendship. As a whole, "Sigourney" is about heartbreak and what to do when your cat runs away.

"Love Awkwardly," directed by Sarah Grove

A play on the struggles of high school relationships and the costs and humor that comes with them.

The festival kicks off Friday with "Have you heard?" and "Love Awkwardly." Saturday will feature "Limbo" and "Sigourney" with matinee features for "Limbo", "Sigourney" and "Have You Heard?"

The festival continue 7 p.m. Oct. 20-21 with matinee featuring all four acts.