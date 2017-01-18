4-H offers speaking with confidence classes | RecordCourier.com

Douglas County 4-H is offering a nine-week class to help area youth learn to speak to an audience with confidence. The free classes will cover topics including controlling nervousness, body language, interview tips and using audio-visuals. Participants will also learn the importance of practicing and setting goals. Meetings will be held from 4-5 p.m. Mondays from Jan. 30 through April 3 at the Douglas County 4-H Office, located at 1325 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. No classes will be held on holidays. Classes are suited for those nine and older. Pre-registration by Jan. 24 is recommended due to limited space. Information, 782-9960. 4-H is a youth development program of the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.