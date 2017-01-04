26 arrests reported over New Year’s weekend | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports that the New Year’s Eve celebration in the casino core area of Stateline went quietly.

The gathering of people appeared on US Highway 50 at around 11:45 pm, which was closed to vehicle traffic for public safety reasons. The count down to the New Year was completed and the crowd returned into the casino and the road opened at around 12:15 am.

During the entire holiday weekend from 6 p.m. Dec. 30 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 2 there were 26 arrests for various violations in the Carson Valley and Stateline. The most serious arrests were two arrests, one a felony domestic battery, and a second arrest for DUI causing substantial bodily harm. Other arrests were misdemeanor domestic battery, disorderly conduct, minor consuming alcohol and trespassing.

There were a total of 5 DUI’s over the weekend.

The various law enforcement and support agencies involved in this year’s event worked extremely well together. Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini extends his gratitude to all agencies who participated, including: Nevada Highway Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Tahoe-Douglas Fire Department, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, FBI, Douglas County Communications Center, Nevada Department of Transportation and Cal-Trans.

There were no reported injuries to any public safety personnel.