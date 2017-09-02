2017 CVAA scholarship show seeks local artists

Carson Valley Art Association is calling for artists to participate in their annual Scholarship Benefit Art Show Sept. 22-24 at the CVIC Hall. This is a judged show and all artists are welcome including high school students.

Submit art by 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21.

Registration fees are per entry for a maximum of three entries: CVAA members $6 each piece; nonmembers $12 each piece; high school students $5 each piece. Entry fees are non-refundable. No new memberships will be processed at receiving.

Art must be framed or gallery wrapped and wired to hang. Entry categories include Dry Media, Water Media, Photography, Acrylic, Oil, and "Other." No sawtooth hangers, uni-frames, crafts, jewelry, nor copies of published works will be accepted.

The show opens to the public 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sept. 22 with a reception open to the community 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 23. The show hours are 9 a.m- 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24. Art work must be picked up on Sept. 24, between 3 -4 p.m.

Entry forms will be available at registration, or at gadZooks! Gallery, East Fork Gallery, Marv's Framing, and Lone Tree Frame, all in Gardnerville.

Information, Nancy Bargman 782-7074.