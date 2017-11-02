1,300 trick or treaters walk Safety Street

From The Incredibles to Ghostbusters, family-themed and homemade ones seemed to be the "in" choice during the 24th annual Trick or Treat Safety Street at the CVIC Hall Tuesday.

1,300 trick-or-treaters walked through the annual event sponsored by the Record Courier and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

"I think it's a real positive thing," Sheriff Ron Pierini said. "We just want to keep kids off the streets and safe."

Deputy Chris Wiggens said the best part for him is seeing the kids he teaches through the D.A.R.E. program.

"It's a cool community thing and having the chance to see kids grow up and come through year after year is just great," he said.

First time Safety Street trick or treaters, The Whitemans, dressed up as The Incredibles.

"It was awesome," Joanna Whiteman said. "There were awesome prizes and lots of officers around making it safe for everyone and there's a chance to meet and greet them."

Matt Whiteman said it was fun to see everyone dressed up and all the decorations.

"It's fun and everyone was really nice," he said. "Everyone is dressed up, cool decorations, lots of candy and it was only three bucks!"

The Kronenbog family dressed up as Ghostbusters characters complete with the Stay Puft Marshmallow man and Slimer.

"We've been coming for awhile, it's a great family activity and getting to see people we know," 14-year-old Faith Kronenbog said.

The family has dressed up together in the past as minions, The Wizard of Oz, story book characters and Halloween characters including Frankenstein.

While many families dressed up in themes, others thought outside of the box and made their own costumes.

Braxton Lake, 8, was an 1800 large coin while his 5-year-old brother, Westen, was dressed as a bucket of popcorn.

"I've always wanted to make their costumes just to be unique and make it fun," Laura Lakes said. "They usually come up with their own ideas and some interesting ones too."

Braxton said he enjoys collecting coins which influenced his costume choice. Westen likes to eat popcorn and watch movies.

In the past they've dressed up as a jalapeño, pirates, a dinosaur and a monkey-always homemade by mom.

Wiggins said this year's event was dedicated in memory of Kimber Palma.

"Through the generosity of the community we established two scholarships in honor of Kimber's memory," Wiggins said. "This event would not be successful without the help of my partner, Deputy Teresa Duffy."

Best Booths

1st place: Town of Minden

2nd place: Boys and Girls Club of Carson Valley

3rd place: Washoe Tribe Police

Best Costumes

Adult: Amanda Castro

Best Family: "Rain Cloud, Lightning bolt and tiny rain drop"

Best Child: 4 Year old Aiden Barnes "Bowl of Mac –N- Cheese"