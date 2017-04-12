Live music by The Bills folk quintet planned in Minden | RecordCourier.com

A folk quintet from Canada's west coast will round out Carson Valley Arts Council's live music series on May 5.

The Bills, an acoustic group, is bringing its family-friendly arrangement of strings, keys and vocals to Minden's CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Avenue.

The group is celebrating its 20th anniversary on the heels of the release of its newest album, "Trail of Tales," which features more than a dozen original songs.

The five members each sport credentials in folk, roots, jazz, classical and world music.

The performance is the final event in CVAC's 2016-2017 live music series.

Doors of the CVIC Hall will open at 6 for the 7 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $24 in advance; $28 at the door; and kids under 18 are free.

For tickets, go to http://www.cvartscouncil.com, or call 775-782-8207, or buy them in person at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Highway 395, Minden; or Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

For information about the band and a sample of its music, go to http://www.thebills.ca.